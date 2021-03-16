 Kenya chickened out at the last minute from maritime dispute case with Somalia – Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Kenya chickened out at the last minute from maritime dispute case with Somalia

FeaturedKenya
By A A warsame 0

Kenya has announced it will no longer participate in the international maritime boundary dispute case with Somalia, in protest at “perceived bias and unwillingness of the court to accommodate requests for the delaying the hearings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As reported by The Sunday Nation, Kenya’s Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki communicated the decision to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), saying “Kenya wishes to inform the court, through the registrar, that it shall not be participating in the hearings in the case herein, should the same proceed from March 15 2021, as presently scheduled.”

The letter further states that the COVID-19 pandemic means that Kenya has not been able to prepare adequately as it struck “just around the time that Kenya had recruited a new legal team.”

“The consequence of this is that Kenya and its legal team were deprived of the opportunity of having necessary preparatory meetings and engagements,” the Attorney-General said.

The ICJ is from Monday, March 15th to Wednesday March 24th 2021 set to hold public hearings in the case concerning Maritime Delimitation in the Indian Ocean (Somalia v. Kenya) at the Peace Palace in the Hague, the seat of the Court.

Read More
Featured

Somalia holds maiden schools cycling cross championship

A A warsame 0
Featured

AMISOM Statement on International Women’s Day

A A warsame 0

Somalia’s envoy led by Federal Government of Somalia Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid on Monday proceeded to The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) to attend the public hearing of the Maritime dispute case.

The dispute between Kenya and Somalia is over which direction the two countries’ border extends into the Indian Ocean.

Somalia argues that the maritime boundary should continue on in the same direction as the land border’s southeasterly path. While Kenya insists that the border should take a roughly 45-degree turn at the shoreline and run in a latitudinal line.

(With input from the Sunday Nation)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A A warsame

posted by Abdullahi ali warsame who is Mareeg.com Managing director . He can be reached by Email news@mareeg.com
Phoneline :+447737886245

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Xildhibaano Mucaarad ah oo kutlad cusub uga dhawaaqay…

Press Notice – UK Minister for Africa Visits Somalia…

China’s deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe completes…

Somali FM meets with Turkish envoy in Mogadishu

Somali Inter-state football tournament 2020 fixtures…

Somalia expels Kenyan envoy, recalls its ambassador to…

FIFA President confirms Somalia, 21 other national teams…

Somalia: President Farmajo Mocks Opposition Leaders Who…

China, Russia lead BRICS summit in COVID-19 cooperation,…

Deadly blast kills soldiers in Somalia

Somalia concerned over unfolding situation in Ethiopia

US election 2020

AMISOM STATEMENT ON DEATH OF FORMER PRESIDENT JERRY RAWLINGS

Somalia readies for holding elections

China’s regulatory authority accepts Fosun Pharma clinical…

Somalia is ready for the forthcoming elections

Somali regional minister survives assassination

AMISOM supports Beletweyne youth with sports equipment

African Union troops to tighten security ahead of elections…

Grenade explosion leaves 3 people wounded in Kismayo

1 of 418

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More