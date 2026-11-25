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Kenya is allegedly providing sanctuary to individuals accused of links to Al-Shabab, including Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen and his associates in Nairobi, even as the al-Qaeda-linked group continues to carry out deadly attacks against Kenyan civilians and security forces.

The allegations have gained renewed attention following an ambush in Mandera County on Tuesday in which seven people, including police reservists and construction workers, were killed in an attack attributed to the armed group.

The reported presence of Laftagareen and his associates in the Kenyan capital raises questions about the alleged activities of individuals accused of cooperating with a group that has repeatedly targeted Kenya.

Somalia’s federal government has placed Laftagareen and members of his circle on a terrorism-related sanctions list over suspected links to Al-Shabab and alleged involvement in terrorist financing.

Somali authorities have also accused militias loyal to him of coordinating with Al-Shabab fighters in suicide bombings and ground offensives against federal government troops and South West State forces in the Bay region.

Laftagareen is reportedly in Nairobi, where he is accused of directing militias operating in Somalia with backing from Al-Shabab, according to allegations made by Somali authorities.

His reported presence in Kenya has brought renewed scrutiny to the country’s approach to individuals accused of maintaining ties with the armed group.

The allegations are particularly significant given Al-Shabab’s continued ability to launch attacks inside Kenya, targeting civilians, police officers and other security personnel.

For communities along the Kenya-Somalia border, the continued violence has underscored the persistent threat posed by the group, while allegations that individuals accused of cooperating with it are finding sanctuary in Nairobi raise further questions about regional security cooperation.

About Post Author Farah Ali Farah Ali contributes to Mareeg.com and has worked with other local and international media outlets. http://mareeg.com