Kenya accused of destabilizing in Somalia – MP Dalha

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Federal MP Mohamed Omar Dalha has accused Kenyan government of destabilizing in Gedo region, west of Somalia.

Hon. Dalha called on Kenya to avoid any move could spark violence in Somalia, while speaking to an internal discussion hosted by Shabelle Media based in the capital, Mogadishu.

He warned that the country’s parliament would prepare anti-Nairobi motion, if Kenya does not stop meddling internal affairs of Somalia.

Dalha’s remarks came as Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is expected to make a visit to Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

Earlier this week, Kenyan delegation arrived in the capital, Mogadishu to discuss on latest border developments.

Somalia and Kenya already started ways to de-escalate recent border tension between Mogadishu.

Both neighboring nations accused of violating sovereignty each other.