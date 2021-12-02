Kaduna NUJ Polls: New Nigerian Online Editor Named Team Farida Campaign DG

Read Time: 37 Second

Ahead of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kaduna State Council election billed for this month, Team Farida has officially appointed the Online Editor of New Nigerian Newspapers, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson as the Director-General of the campaign team.

Letter of appointment was presented to him on Thursday November 2, 2021 at the NUJ Kaduna secretariat.

According to a statement from the Team Farida camp, others on the team are, Barrister Suleiman Sani, Deputy DG, Hajiya Daharatu Aliyu , DG 2, Mike Odeh James, Secretary, Sherrif Ibrahim, Assistant Secretary, Jummai Yerima, Treasurer, Zhiroh James, Organising Secretary, Aminu Maza, Organising Secretary 1 and Gbenga Abiola, Organising Secretary 2.

Letters will be presented to the campaign team officially by the DG at the flag off.

