Kaduna NUJ Polls: New Nigerian, Nagarta, Vision FM, DITV, AIT Welcome Farida Campaign Team

Read Time: 3 Minute, 13 Second

As the campaign of Team Farida moved out on interaction with various chapels ahead of the 2021 NIgeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kaduna Council Polls on Monday, chapels and media organisations visited, have warmly received them.

During the visits embarked upon on Monday December 6, all the media houses visited, seperately agreed that whoever will emerge chairman of the council, should be experienced, tried and trusted on similar capacities.

At the frontline Kaduna radio station, Nagarta, which transmission transcends the Northern region and the shores of Nigeria, The General Manager, Abdulmalik Addy explained that although it is their duty to support all candidates, they also have the conscience to do what is right.

“I believe that you will do well as the NUJ chairman. Experience shows that you have everything to be the NUJ Chairman.

“However, let’s try as much as possible to make this election rancour free,” he advised.

He advised her that if she emerged victotrous, she should be magnanimous to her opponents.

“But if you lose, be humble accept the results. The NUJ is populated with charlatans. When you get there as chairman, please see to it that it is proffessionalized,” he charged.

At the Premier newspaper publishing house North of the Niger, Malam Yusuf Musa, acting Managing Director of the New Nigerian Newspapers Ltd, said that with the calibre of persons in her campaign.team, he is optimistic that she would excel at the polls.

“Anytime Hajia Daharatu Aliyu is always here and any time she embarks on an assignment, she is always successful.

“As for Jacob onjewu Dickson, our Online Editor, he is another dogged fighter, anything he does, he is also successful. Therefore, you have a winning team,” he said.

“I want to wish you a smooth campaign,” he prayed.

Speaking further, he added that in a short time, something good will happen to New NIgerian Newspapers as the Northern Governors Forum is set to revitalize the outfit.

At Vision FM, a senior staff and veteran journalist, Bello Ibrahim Ismail said that they would give Farida all the necessary support.

“Even though, we don’t have votes because we are yet to be recognised as a chapel, but we can convince others who have the votes to support you” he assured.

Also speaking, a female journalist at the radio station, Rabi Alummaya said that she was excited that a

a woman with experience is contesting got the NUJ chairmanship.

Welcoming the team at AIT/Rapower FM, a senior correspondent, Yusuf Kudan assured Farida Abubakar of 109 per cent support from them.

“AIT/ Raypower will give their support to any candidate that would move the council forward,” he said.

Also speaking, the Head of Radio Raypower FM Kaduna, Josephine Cyril said that Farida deserves the necessary support.

At DITV/Alheri Radio, the Controller, Alhaji Shuaibu Gimi said that he was excited that Farida is preaching unity, a theme that keys into one of the main reasons NUJ was founded.

“Unity is very important in the association. Just like the U stands for Union in the acronym of NUJ, it is essential.

“We have heard you and our staff that have voting powers will look at the candidates and choose for themselves, who will be the better candidate,” he said.

Addressing the hosts at all the places visited respectively, Farida assured that if voted and she emerges, uniting the council will be her first priority.

She explained that for a full rundown of her plans for the council, she will be inviting them to the manifesto event, where the detailed plans would be unveiled.

Some chapel executives in attendance at Nagarta Radio were; Zainab Ibrahim Sodangi, Sani Shehu Galadanci, Musa Aliyu Gombe and Andrew Mshelia.

At the New Nigerian, Funmi Aderinto, Friday Idoko, Isaac Odeh, Usman Nasidi and Peter Nosakhare were on ground.

About Post Author MAREEG info@mareeg.com http://www.mareeg.com