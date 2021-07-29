 Jubbaland announces its first four senators to Somali Parliament * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Jubbaland announces its first four senators to Somali Parliament

Somalia
By MM 0

Somalia’s Jubbaland state has announced its first four senators to join the 11th Parliament of Somalia, as the country kicked off elections for representatives in the Upper House.

Mr Ilyas Bedel Gabbose won first after defeating Mohamed Ahmed Sayid, 55 to 17 votes in an early race on Thursday morning. In the second seat, incumbent Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag had an easy victory after his challenger Ahmed Mohamed Jama dropped out of the race.

“Congrats to the first 2 senators elected to Somalia’s Upper House of Parliament in 2021, Senators Ilyaas Gabbose and Abdullahi Fartaag, two gentlemen who are highly qualified and capable to hold such an office,” Mursal M Khalif, Jubbaland’s Minister for Planning and International Cooperation, tweeted on Thursday.

In the next round of voting, Abirizak Mohamed Osman and Hassan Iman Iftin were also elected senators.

Jubbaland is the first state to elect senators to the 11thParliament.

Read More
Somalia

Senior Al-Shabab fighter surrenders to Somalia troops

MM 0
Somalia

15 Al-Shabab fighters killed by Somalia troops

MM 0

Ahmed Madobe, the Jubbaland President, had released only nine contenders for the first four seats, but delayed the announcement of contenders for the other four seats to allow “vetting” of candidates, his office said.

On Tuesday, Madobe had issued the list of the candidates who have submitted their intention to contest for the 8 senate seats allocated for the state.

The statement signed by the state’s president contained part of the candidates that are eager to contest. Out of the nine names in the circulated letter, only one woman featured.

The Senators are normally chosen by elected representatives in the local legislatures of every state.

President Madobe is expected to issue another letter, stating the names and election schedules for the remaining 4 seats, since Jubbaland like Galmudug, South West and Hirshabelle is allocated 8 seats in the Somalia Federal Upper House. Puntland and Somaliland are allocated 11 seats each, for Somalia to have 54 seats in the Upper House.

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

U.S. Slows Anti-Terrorist Campaign in Somalia as It…

New Funding to Support Education in Somalia

AU, UN seek to boost peace support operation in Somalia

Women must be included in conflict mediation in Somalia

Japan and Britain hold anti-piracy drill in Gulf of Aden Off…

Somalia vows to enhance fight against Al-Shabab despite…

Somalia President congratulates PM Abiy’s victory on…

Extremist attack in Somalia’s capital kills at least 9

Somali PM Roble visits Kismayu in electoral shuttle…

The violence in Somalia needs to be addressed

International partners welcome national consultative council…

Somalia election faces security challenge, stiff clan-based…

Al-Shabab kidnaps pro-government supporters, torches houses…

Somali army kills 15 al-Shabab militants in central region

Death toll of two blasts in Somalia hits 22

UK renews charcoal ban from Somalia

Somalia, Kenya discuss deepening ties after end of rift

Somalia to head to the ballot in 60 days-new agreement

AMISOM supports the delivery of lifesaving assistance to…

US Troops May Return to Somalia After Force Structure Review

1 of 266

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.