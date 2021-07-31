 Joint Press Statement: Partners welcome progress and urge further steps to implement 27 May agreement * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Joint Press Statement: Partners welcome progress and urge further steps to implement 27 May agreement

Somalia
By MM 0

International partners* welcome the progress made in implementing the 27 May Agreement signed by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and the Federal Member State (FMS) presidents and call on the FMS to organize without delay the Upper House elections, which were to have started on July 25.  

Among recent examples of progress:  An updated electoral calendar has been adopted. Most election management bodies have now been constituted and have chosen their leaders.  The mandated FMS ministerial committee held consultations in Garbaharrey.  An initial meeting of the Election Security Committee was convened. The PM appointed Goodwill Ambassadors to promote the women’s 30 percent quota. Upper House elections have started in Jubaland.  The National Consultative Council held regular meetings and dialogue.  All these are laudable achievements.

We urge that remaining work to conclude the electoral process advance quickly and in the same spirit of consensus.  Urgent priorities include:  further detailed preparations for electoral security, clarity on measures to secure 30 percent women’s representation in Parliament, and resolution of the dispute over the pending election management committee.

* African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Denmark, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, League of Arab States (LAS), Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russian Federation, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations.

By: UNSOM

Read More
Af Soomaali

Qarax ka dhacay Magaalada Kismaayo iyo koox Ciyaartoy ah…

MM 0
Af Soomaali

Somaliland oo dhex dhexaadineysa Beelo Soomaaliyeed oo…

MM 0

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Seychelles Supreme Court acquits 5 Somalis, citing no…

Somali prime minister roble below stress over coaching of…

UN says 2021 humanitarian funding in Somalia worst in 6…

Kenya: KDF Kill 11 Al-Shabaab Militia in Somalia

Somalia’s Only Female Presidential Candidate Says Time…

U.S. Slows Anti-Terrorist Campaign in Somalia as It…

New Funding to Support Education in Somalia

AU, UN seek to boost peace support operation in Somalia

Women must be included in conflict mediation in Somalia

Japan and Britain hold anti-piracy drill in Gulf of Aden Off…

Somalia vows to enhance fight against Al-Shabab despite…

Somalia President congratulates PM Abiy’s victory on…

Extremist attack in Somalia’s capital kills at least 9

Somali PM Roble visits Kismayu in electoral shuttle…

The violence in Somalia needs to be addressed

International partners welcome national consultative council…

Somalia election faces security challenge, stiff clan-based…

Al-Shabab kidnaps pro-government supporters, torches houses…

Somali army kills 15 al-Shabab militants in central region

Death toll of two blasts in Somalia hits 22

1 of 266

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.