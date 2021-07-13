 Japan and Britain hold anti-piracy drill in Gulf of Aden Off Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Japan and Britain hold anti-piracy drill in Gulf of Aden Off Somalia

Somalia
By MM 0

Japan and Britain have held an anti-piracy military drill in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia in East Africa, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday.

The drill, conducted on Sunday and Monday, involved the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Setogiri and P-3C patrol planes as well as a strike group of the British aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy’s largest warship, Kishi said.

U.S. and Dutch naval vessels accompanying the British strike group also participated in the exercise, according to the defense minister. It marked the first time for the MSDF to hold a joint drill with the Queen Elizabeth.

“Together with Britain, the United States and the Netherlands, we have demonstrated our willingness and capability to ensure the safety of sea traffic that is the cornerstone of global prosperity,” Kishi said during a news conference Tuesday.

“We will continue to conduct joint exercises with the strike group in a strategic manner,” he added.

Read More
Af Soomaali

Axmed Madoobe oo kulan gaar ah la yeeshay guddiga…

MM 0
Af Soomaali

Jubbaland oo go’aanno adag ka soo saartay arrimaha…

MM 0

The strike group left Britain in May for the western Pacific to showcase London’s increased engagement in the Indo-Pacific in the face of Beijing’s active presence in the East and South China seas.

During the joint anti-piracy drill, the participating units engaged in replenishment at sea and photographing vessels, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Japan has dispatched the destroyer Setogiri and P-3C aircraft for an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden.

Source: .japantimes.co.jp

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Turkish Red Crescent distributes meat to thousands of…

The Enemy Within: Puntland Claims of Gains Against…

Kenya, Somalia agree to keep diplomatic channels of…

Abdellatif Salef: Somalia sack coach, calling him…

Pentagon Weighs Proposal to Send Dozens of Troops Back to…

Six Al-Shabab militants killed in southern Somalia

Kenya to reopen its embassy in Somalia

Deislamization of Puntland-Abortion, FGM, what’s next?

Azerbaijani FM informs ambassador of Somalia about…

Somali military kills 17 militants in Hiiraan region

Somalia’s Puntland moves to ban female genital…

SOMALIA:AMISOM TO INVESTIGATE ON REPORTED AIRSTRIKES IN GEDO…

Rashid Abdi, stop fooling yourself!

Somalia reaches agreement paving way for elections -foreign…

SOMALILAND ELECTION 2021: Why this Election is Different?

Puntland Abortion Fundraising Scheme

Kenya-Somalia back and forth: Jubbaland, Kenya’s only…

Rashid Abdi’s woes are deeply psychological before they are…

International Labour Day: SJS survey shows precarious…

PRESS RELEASE ON THE 32ND MEETING OF THE COORDINATION…

1 of 264

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.