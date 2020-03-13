Mareeg Media
Somalia

Italy donates 2 million euros to UN MPTF for Somalia

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia — – The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed-khair Abdi, signed today in Mogadishu as a “witness” to an agreement on the standard administrative arrangement between the Government of Italy and the United Nations Development Programme , as Italy donated two million euros in financial support to the United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund (UN MPTF) for Somalia.

The agreement was also signed by their respective sides, the Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Mr. Alberto Vecchi , the Country Director of the UNDP in Somalia, Mr. Jocely Mason, and the Director of the Italian Cooperation Agency, Mr. Guglielmo Giordano.

This Agreement is a part of the program “UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Somalia” . Somalia UN MPTF will be complementary to and aligned with the other envisaged windows within the framework of Somali Development and reconstruction Facility (SDRF), to be administered by the World Bank and the Africa Development Bank.
Somalia UN MPTF is proposed for a period of 10 years, starting 2014 and lasting through December 2024.

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation of the Federal Government of Somalia, His Excellency Mr. Hamud Ali Hassan and Director of the Department of Europe and America at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mr. Abdilatif Mohamud Ali and other officials from the Ministries of Trade and Industry, Labor and Social Affairs.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

