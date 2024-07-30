Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024.

Israel kills 39 Palestinians in Gaza, bringing death toll to 39,363

The Israeli army killed 39 more Palestinians in attacks in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll to 39,363 since 7 October, the Ministry of Health said today.

A ministry statement added that some 90,923 have been injured in Israel’s genocidal campaign.

“Israeli forces killed 39 people and injured 93 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

