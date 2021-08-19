 ISIS fighters seize town in northeastern Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
ISIS fighters seize town in northeastern Somalia

Suspected ISIS fighters have taken control of a town in northeastern Somalia following fierce fighting with Puntland forces, locals confirmed Thursday.

According residents who spoke to the media on condition of anonymity, Balidhidin town in Bari region has fallen into the hands of the militants who attacked the town on Wednesday evening.

Puntland state forces were reportedly droved out of the town.

The assailants also killed Mohamed Ahmed Muumin, who was Ballidhidin district commissioner and several civilians in the attack.

It is not yet clear whether the official was gunned down during the fighting or targeted by the militants.

Puntland state authorities have not yet commented on the latest development.

The pro-Islamic State faction in northeastern Somalia did not officially claim the responsibility for the attack but the locals confirmed that the assailants hoisted ISIS flag at the town police station.

ISIS was formed in 2015 by former fighters of al-Shabaab, who deserted the group following disagreement with the top leaders of Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliate group, which mainly operates in south and central Somalia.

The group leader and founder Abdulkadir Mumin, also a former Al-Shabaab cleric pledged his allegiance to the then IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2015.

In 2016, the U.S. State Department designated Mumin, a former preacher based in the UK as a global terrorist.

The group has its headquarters in Galgala mountains in Bari region but has made headways into southern Somalia.

Muqdisho-Somalia

