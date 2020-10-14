 Is “Negro” Banned on Twitter? * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Is “Negro” Banned on Twitter?

FeaturedAfrica
By A A warsame 0

Mareeg.com-Apparently if you call a black person a “negro” on Twitter it
constitutes hate speech and is banned. I know this because I did this.
I called Carl Dix of the Revolutionary Communist Party a “negro” for
supporting Joe Biden only to get suspended by Twitter for hate speech
.

I didn’t think it would be a problem calling Comrade Carl a “negro”
having heard black CNN Anchor Don Lemon calling black leaders that
supported Trump “negro” on Prime Time at least half a dozen times some
weeks earlier. But then the head of public relations for Twitter left
the company to join Bidens “transition team” so I guess criticizing
black supporters of Trump is not hate speech. But a particularly
poignant word directed against a black supporter of Biden demands
immediate banishment.

The reason I called Comrade Carl Dix (what we called him when I was a
member of the Revolutionary Communist Party) a “negro” was because he
had abandoned the armed struggle for electoral politics. SInce its
founding in 1975 (which I attended) the RCP has always portrayed
electoral politics in the USA as a trap for the masses of people, key
in convincing or at least pacifying the American people under the
rhubric of electoral democracy and thereby controlling them. “You
voted for them so shutup”…or…”you didn’t vote so you can’t complain”.

No matter our differences on almost everything else, Comrade Carl and
I stood shoulder to shoulder on the question of the role electoral
politics plays in society for half a century or more. I had never even
registered to vote in the USA during the over 50 years I lived there.

So when the RCP’s “Chairman”, Guru Bob Avakian announced to his cult
that not only was it okay but actually to be encouraged that party
cadre and supporters vote for Joe Biden I was stunned. And more than a
little betrayed to be honest.

Read More
World news

UN not platform for spreading ‘political virus’

A A warsame 0
Featured

British Army trains Somali National Army Brigade…

A A warsame

So I fired off a series of heartfelt tweets detailing just what a
betrayal Comrade Carl had committed especially since Mr. Dix was the
token black man on the RCP Central Committee…damn, negro.

For many, many years I had sent tweets to Mr. Dix with no response but
suprise, suprise, I must have struck a nerve. Comrade Carl responded
telling me they hadn’t “abandoned the armed struggle”, maybe this
voting was a temporary thing? and that “you wouldnt know a
revolutionary if they bit you on the ass…”.

This got me more fired up and I pointed out to him that I have been
married for over 20 years to an Eritrean independence fighter, 14 year
veteran, someone who had more armed struggle under her belt than the
entire RCP combined,  and again called him a “negro”. That one must
have really hurt and I think Comrade Carl must have complained to the
censors at Twitter for I was immediately suspended,.

So be careful now, calling a supporter of Joe Biden a “negro” is hate
speech on Twitter and they WILL kick you off for doing so. Joe Biden
said it best, “you are not black if you dont vote for me”? Go figure…

Thomas C. Mountain is a historian and educator living and reporting
from Eritrea since 2006. Contact him at thomascmountain at g mail dot

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A A warsame

posted by Abdullahi ali warsame who is Mareeg.com Managing director . He can be reached by Email news@mareeg.com
Phoneline :+447737886245

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Somali gunmen in army uniform kill 3 people in Mogadishu

Somalia committed to promoting democracy, accountability…

Somali President addresses to the 75th of UN General…

AMISOM Force Commander lauds troops in Baidoa for security…

Kenyan army targets civilians in Somalia

Somali militants execute man suspected of witchcraft

U.S. Africa Command leaders meet with Algeria’s leadership

Somalia: Enforcing the Sexual Offences Law in Puntland

BREAKING: Somali parliament approves new prime minister

Deadly blast kills 1, wounds 2 in Somalia

International Partners Note Announced FGS-FMS Electoral…

Reconciliation in Marka: Foes turned friends recall road to…

Somali soldier kills civilian driver in Mogadishu

WHO, UNICEF call for vaccinating children against polio in…

Somalia’s Education System Struggles to Attract Girls

New livestock market in central Somalia boosts trade

Four crew members wounded as Kenyan plane crash-lands in…

Closing gender pay gap must be a national priority to tackle…

Somalia President appoints his new premier

Poisonous Gas Not Tear Gas

1 of 452

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!