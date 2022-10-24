IPOA rapidly investigates extrajudicial Killings and enforced disappearances

Read Time: 2 Minute, 56 Second

Nairobi. 24. October.202. By Bernard Mulwa.

Mrs. Anne Makori, Chairperson, IPOA in the middle in Nairobi Today: PHOTO Bernard Mulwa.

The independent policing oversight Authority IPOA has today sought to fast-track its investigations in to the death of a Pakistan senior journalist Arshad Mohamed Sharif who was fatally shot by police Sunday night over an alleged violation of a roadblock while traveling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town. Speaking to journalist in Nairobi today, the Chairperson of independent policing oversight authority IPOA Mrs. Anne Makori said the authority has dispatched a team of experts to investigate the matter.

At the same time, Mrs. Makori told journalists that the independent policing oversight authority is obligated to ensure that National Police Service is held accountable for their actions and that they strive for the highest level of professionalism and discipline.

Independent policing oversight authority has commenced investigations and audit of the recently disbanded directorate criminal investigation- special service unit SSU and other units or formations within the National Police Service to establish the propriety of their operations and level of professionalism. “IPOA is undertaking independent investigations into the supposed involvement of the directorate of criminal investigation- DCI Special Service Unit SSU in the disappearance of two Indian nationality Zulfiqar Ahamed Khan, Zaid Sami Kidwai and their Kenyan driver Nicodemus Mwania in July 2022 in Nairobi.

IPOA is further keenly investigating national police service actions and or inactions following numerous complaints received of enforced disappearance, abductions and murders to establish police involvement.

Mrs. Makori told journalists, in January 2022, the authority launched investigations in to incidents in which 25dead bodies were recovered from river Yala in Siaya County on diverse dates. According to all the post mortem examinations which were conducted, the general emerging trend as cause of death was determined as 12 head injuries, 2 abdominal and chest injuries, 1 drowning, 1 had a chest and head injuries, 3 strangulations and 1periotonitis. The cause of death for 5 cases was undetermined; however, preliminary investigations point out that the nature of injuries sustained or cause of death point to the same or similar perpetrators.

IPOA continues to face challenges of non- cooperation by some members of the National Police Service Mrs. Makori said “in view of this, the authority wishes to affirm that it will invoke the provisions of section 31 of the IPOA Act. Further, in instances where it is evidenced, the Authority will invoke individual or commend responsibility to ensure accountability” she said.

In September 2021, the Authority launched own motion investigating into incidents in which 13 dead bodies were recovered in River Tana on diverse dates. All the bodies were at an advance state of decomposition and had torture wounds. In addition, 11 bodies had stones tied to them. Investigations are ongoing she said however, preliminary investigations point out that the nature of injuries sustained or cause of death point to the same or similar perpetrators.

IPOA is undertaking investigations into 112 victims of alleged enforced disappearance to date.

Upon completion of investigations, which will be expedited observing the principle of impartiality and the rule of natural justice as provided by section 4 {2} of its Act, the Authority will publish and publicise its finding and make appropriate recommendations.