Int'l partners laud Somalia's poll Security team * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

International community has lauded the establishment of the National Electoral Security Committee ahead the country’s parliamentary and presidential elections.

In a statement, Somalia’s international partners called for the resumption of meetings of the committee to ensure security arrangements are in place in all polling locations ahead of the Lower House elections and that consideration is given to women delegates, candidates and committee members security.

The partners have raised concern over the Upper House process as majority of the regional states the elections of the senators.

The statement called on the National Consultative Council (NCC) to address these issues in support of a transparent, timely, inclusive and credible process for the House of the People elections.

“We note the finalization of the Upper House elections in Puntland and South West State and the start of the process in Jubaland and Galmudug. We also note concerns that have been raised regarding the Upper House process,” the statement reads in part.

The international community welcomed the convening of the National Consultative Council (NCC) on 21 and 22 August, and commend the regular NCC consultation towards furthering the electoral process.

“Recalling that 24 per cent of the Upper House seats have so far been filled by women, we call for the redoubling of efforts to achieve at least the 30 per cent quota of seats in both Houses of Parliament going to women,” the statement said.

The partners lauded the establishment of the National Electoral Security Committee.

The partners shared with the NCC and other stakeholders the belief that the integrity of the electoral process is critical for the stability of Somalia, and we therefore encourage the NCC to take the necessary steps to ensure the credible, transparent and timely completion of the electoral process.

Muqdisho-Somalia