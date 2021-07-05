 International partners welcome national consultative council meeting * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
International partners welcome national consultative council meeting

Somalia’s international partners* welcome the successful conclusion of the National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting on 29 June and commend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and the Federal Member State leaders for their constructive discussions.  The positive atmosphere at the meeting, including engagement with other stakeholders such as the Council of Presidential Candidates, is fundamental to continued progress toward elections.

We note the NCC took important decisions on the election timetable and the role of the Technical Election Support Team and its expansion to include Federal Member State representatives. We welcome the decision to halve registration fees for women candidates and look forward to further steps to secure the agreed 30 percent quota for women’s representation. 

We call on all stakeholders, including the election management bodies, to proceed diligently to deliver on their responsibilities and commitments without delay.  We encourage the Somali leaders to continue regular, constructive, and cooperative dialogue throughout the electoral process to resolve any issues that may arise. We are convinced that a swift, peaceful, and credible electoral process will help return Somalia to the path of stability and prosperity.

 

Somalia’s international partners remain ready to support.

It’s never too late to act in Ethiopia and the Horn

Puntland oo shaacisay liiska golaha deegaanka Bandar…

Source: UNSOM

 

Muqdisho-Somalia    

 

