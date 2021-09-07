 International Partners urge Somali leaders to reduce political tensions and focus on electoral process * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


International Partners urge Somali leaders to reduce political tensions and focus on electoral process

Somalia
By MM 0

– International partners* are concerned that the controversy surrounding the disappearance of Ms. Ikran Tahlil Farah is creating political tensions that could impact on the functioning of the Federal Government of Somalia and disrupt the electoral process.

We urge Somali leaders to de-escalate the political confrontation surrounding this investigation and, in particular, avoid any actions that could lead to violence. We call on Somalia’s leaders to work together to advance the implementation of the 27 May Agreement toward the holding of elections, recognizing the progress made to date by the National Consultative Council under the effective leadership of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

We continue to engage a wide range of Somali leaders to urge for a rapid resolution of this dispute, including a credible investigation of Ikran’s disappearance and the completion of the electoral process without any further delay.

* African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Ethiopia, European Union, Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russian Federation, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations.

