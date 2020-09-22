 International Partners Note Announced FGS-FMS Electoral Agreement * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
International Partners Note Announced FGS-FMS Electoral Agreement

FeaturedSomalia
Mogadishu – International partners* take note of the agreement announced by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) President and the five Federal Member State (FMS) Presidents regarding the 2020/21 electoral process.

They acknowledge that this agreement resulted from a Somali-led and Somali-owned dialogue among FGS and FMS leaders, and understand that some details of the agreed process are still to be clarified and additional stakeholders may be consulted.

The partners observe with regret that the announced model falls short of the longstanding Somali goal of direct voting for members of parliament in this electoral cycle. The partners urge that the 2020/21 electoral process be free, fair, transparent and inclusive.

Looking to the future, international partners encourage rapid progress to establish other Somali democratic institutions, including the judicial services commission and the human rights commission, along with efforts to advance the review of the Provisional Federal Constitution and ensure respect for international commitments on human rights.

Partners would also welcome a roadmap with clear milestones, agreed among Somali political leaders, to ensure decisive democratic progress going forward. International partners appeal to the FGS and FMS leaders to continue meeting regularly in a spirit of dialogue and compromise to address urgent national priorities, including security and economic reform as well as inclusive politics.

* Belgium, Denmark, Ethiopia, European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Sudan, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States of America, and the United Nations

