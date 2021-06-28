 IGAD Urges Kenya, Somalia to Hold Peaceful Elections * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
IGAD Urges Kenya, Somalia to Hold Peaceful Elections

Somalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers has appealed to the member states Somalia and Kenya to hold their upcoming elections orderly and peacefully.

The Council, on its 72nd Extraordinary Session held virtually on June 24, 2021 praised Uganda, Djibouti and Ethiopia for successfully organizing their respective national elections.

“The IGAD commended the people and Governments of the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of Uganda and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for conducting peaceful and orderly elections,” said part of the communiqué.

The upcoming elections in the region include that of Somalia to be held within 60 days from May 27, 2021 when political players resolved their differences, and for Kenya are on August 9, 2022 “The IGAD Council of Ministers called upon the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Republic of Kenya to similarly hold peaceful and orderly polls as per their election calendars,” said the communiqué.

The Council commended President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, the leaders of the Somali five regional states and aspiring candidates for arriving at a consensus that ended the longstanding impasse and laid a roadmap to the presidential and parliamentary elections in Somalia and assured the leadership and people of Somalia of the full IGAD support.

 

The Foreign Affairs Ministers also called upon international partners to provide the necessary technical and financial resources for Somalia to implement the Agreements and hold peaceful, credible and all-inclusive elections.

Also in attendance were Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu Negewo, the Executive Secretary of IGAD; Dr. Ismail Wais, the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan and Dr. Mohamed Ali Guyo, IGAD Special Envoy to Somalia among other

Muqdisho-Somalia

 

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

