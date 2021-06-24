 IGAD Council of Ministers holds 72nd extraordinary meeting * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
IGAD Council of Ministers holds 72nd extraordinary meeting

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers is holding its 72nd extraordinary meeting today.

The online discussion will focus on South Sudan, Somalia, COVID-19 pandemic in the IGAD region and IGAD refugee platform and durable solutions strategy for displacement in Sudan and South Sudan.

IGAD  was  created  in  1996  to  supersede  the  Intergovernmental  Authority  on  Drought  and Development(IGADD),  which  was  founded  in  1986.

 

