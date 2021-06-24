IGAD Council of Ministers holds 72nd extraordinary meeting * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers is holding its 72nd extraordinary meeting today.

The online discussion will focus on South Sudan, Somalia, COVID-19 pandemic in the IGAD region and IGAD refugee platform and durable solutions strategy for displacement in Sudan and South Sudan.

IGAD was created in 1996 to supersede the Intergovernmental Authority on Drought and Development(IGADD), which was founded in 1986.

