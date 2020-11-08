IGAD concerned by recent development in Ethiopia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD expresses its concern on the recent development in Ethiopia, specifically the situation in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia which IGAD is following closely.

IGAD calls the Government of Ethiopia and concerned parties to show restraint, work on de-escalating the tensions and resolve their differences through dialogue and reconciliation.

IGAD and the world community are counting on the perspicacity and wisdom of the Government of Ethiopia and concerned parties to come together and make a final peaceful solution.

IGAD believes that Ethiopia has been a beacon of stability and economic development in the region and a pillar for peace and Security. Finally, IGAD is looking forward to a return of normalcy of the Country soon and will keep on following the development.