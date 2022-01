Read Time: 16 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least one person has wounded after a huge fire razed down over a dozen of shops and small kiosks in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Sunday’s inferno is said to have been caused by an electric fault in a barber shop before spreading into other adjacent shops and reduced them to ashes.

