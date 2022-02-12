Hirshabelle to hold elections for 13 seats in Baladweyne￼

Read Time: 27 Second

MOGADISHU — Somalia’s Hirshabelle state Electoral Implementation Team has announced it would hold elections for 13 Lower House seats in Baladweyne town of Hiran region, some 335km north of the capital Mogadishu.

Hirshabelle becomes the second state in Somalia to hold elections in a second constituency in a move to implement the September 17 election agreement signed in Mogadishu.

The already completed its first phase Jowhar town of Middle Shabelle region, about 91km north of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Below are the seats up for elections in the coming days.

