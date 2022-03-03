Heavy clash erupts as gunmen attack police station in Somalia

Read Time: 37 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least one police soldier was killed on Thursday and another was also wounded when heavily armed militias have attacked on a police station in central Somalia.

Thursday’s clash flared up after armed militias attempted to free their colleagues who were detained in a police station in Guriel town, triggering fierce fighting, a police officer, who asked to be anonymous, said.

He says at least one police officers lost his life and another sustained injuries during the clash.

He says four inmates had also escaped.

After the attack, the police have reportedly launched an operation to hunt down those who attacked the station.

No arrests have been made so far but the operation is still underway, according to police sources.

