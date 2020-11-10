 Grenade explosion leaves 3 people wounded in Kismayo * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Grenade explosion leaves 3 people wounded in Kismayo

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least three people have been wounded in a grenade bomb explosion in Kismayo, a port town lies some 500km south of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The grenade bombs were hurled into a residence of Second Deputy Speaker for Jubaland state parliament based in Kismayo, police officer, who asked to be anonymous said.

He says the attackers are reportedly fled from the crime scene.

But, security forces had arrested several people in connection with the attack, he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but such attacks are often carried out by al Shabaab.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

