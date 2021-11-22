Four people die of hunger in Somalia, amid severe drought

Read Time: 33 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least four people, including two children have died from hunger and thirst in drought-prone areas of Gedo region in west of Somalia.

The victims died while on their way to Luuq town in search of food and water, local residents told Mareeg Online.

Last week, Somalia and United Nations said they were scaling up humanitarian operations to help 2.3 million people ravaged by serious water, food and pasture shortages.

UN says nearly 100,000 people abandoned their homes in south and central areas in search of food, water and pasture for their livestock.

Somalia is experiencing severe drought conditions after two consecutive failed rainy seasons.

