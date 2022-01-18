Four people dead as suicide blast hits cafe shop in Mogadishu

Read Time: 58 Second



MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least four people have been killed and ten others wounded on Tuesday in a suicide bomb attack on a cafe shop in the Somali capital Mogadishu.



In a brief statement, Somali police say a lone suicide bomber blew himself up at a cafe shop near the entrance of General Dhagabadan military training camp in Mogadishu, leaving four people dead.



It is unclear the main target for Tuesday’s explosion.



Rescue workers took the victims to the hospital for medical assistance.



Witneses say the tea shop is believed to have been frequented by military soldiers.



Somali armed group al Shabab has immediately claimed the responsibility for the bomb attack.



Somali capital has seen terrorist attacks mostly carried out by suicide bombers as the country’s leaders are busy for holding parliamentry and presidential elections.



The attack comes just two days after Somali government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu was wounded on Sunday in a suicide bomb explosion claimed by al Shabab group.



Al-Shabab – an al-Qaeda-linked armed group in Somalia has been battling for more than a decade to overthrow the country’s UN-backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.





