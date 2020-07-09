Four new professionals get a call up for Somali national team duty

Mareeg.comAs Somalia is preparing for international friendlies to be hosted in the home of Ocean Stars for the first time in three decades, four more new professionals have been included into the current Ocean Stars team list.

Ocean Stars manager, Said Abdi Haibeh, is hopeful that the appointment of the four stars will add more value to the team, as they will strengthen our central midfield and attacking positions on the wings as much as the forward positions.

“Haji, Awad and Boss will all add pace, dribble, final crucial passes and finishing, whilst Hussein will add strength and control in the middle of the park” Ocean Stars manager, Sadi Abdi Haibeh said.

Meanwhile, Somali Football Federation executive committee member and the head of technical development committee, Engineer Abdisamad Sheik Qasim, said that Somalia is now looking forward to clinching victory, as the country has a stronger team than ever before. He added that the current slogan of Somali National football squad is “We must win”

“New professionals have been named for the national duty–they will join the history-making teammates and we are very proud of them. With this team, I am hopeful that Somalia will be able to show a wonder in the upcoming competitions” Engineer Abdisamad Sheik Qasim, said.

“On behalf of SFF, I would like to thank our brothers and sisters in Djibouti for allowing Somalia to use Djibouti as its home for three decades” Engineer Qasim added telling the Somali people to expect victory from Ocean Stars in the upcoming fixtures to be played in Stadium Mogadishu.

Here are the four new Ocean Stars members.

1- Name: Siad Haji.

Age: 20 years old

Position: Right Winger/ Central Midfielder.

Club: San Jose Earthquake.

Country: USA

Davison: Major League Soccer.

Transfer market Value: £113 thousands.

2- Mohammed Awad.

Age: 26 years old

Position: Right Midfielder/Left Midfielder/Attacking Midfielder

Last club: Eastern Suburbs AFC

Country: New Zealand

Transfer market Value: £180 thousands.

Honours: New Zealand Premier League Winner 2018/2019 With Eastern Suburbs AFC

3- Jama Boss.

Age: 26 years old

Position: Forward/Left Winger

Club: Hamilton Wanderers

Country: New Zealand

Division: Premier League

Transfer market Value: £68 thousands.

4- Hamse Hussein.

Age: 20 years old

Position: Central Midfielder/Right Midfielder/Centre Back

Club: Hobro IK

Country: Denmark.

Division: Danish Superliga.

Transfer market Value: £90Th.

Somali Football Federation Media Department

Email:info@somsoccer.com