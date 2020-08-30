MOGADISHU, Somalia –Somali army says at least four militants were killed in an al Shabaab botched attack on a military base near Kismayo town, some 500km south of the capital, Mogadishu.

Saturday’s attack triggered a brief fightng when armed militants carried out an ambush attack on army camp in Bar-Sanguni area where US and Somali special forces are stationed.

Shiwa Omar Barush, a military official says the army forces had repulsed an ambush attack carried out by al Shabaab militants.

Barush says four militants were killed during the skirmish.

“We have killed four militants, who attempted to attack on our base. We have also inflicted heavy casualties on them”, he said.

He did not say if any soldier was killed or injured in the attack.

There was no immediate comment from the militant group over the claims.

Al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group has been battling the weak-western backed government based in Mogadishu for more than ten years.

The militant group also carried out suicide attack on military base and beachfront hotel in the capital, Mogadishu for the past weeks, with dozens killed.

The extremist group was ousted out of Mogadishu 2011 by Somali army and African Union forces following joint military operations.

The insurgents lost key towns in south and central regions, but it still holds large swaths in rural areas in Somalia.