Four killed in Somalia suicide explosion * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least four people have been killed and seven others wounded when suicide bomber blew himself up in Kismayo town, some 500 km south of the capital, Mogadishu.

Friday’s explosion targeted chairman of Jubbaland Chamber of Commerce Shaafi Raabi Kaahin near Qadim mosque in the town, a witness said.

He says four people had died and Kahin and six others including his bodyguards were also wounded in the bomb explosion.

Kahin has sucumbed to his injuries after he was seriously wounded in the attack.

Somali armed group al Shabaab says has targted Shaafi Raabi Kaahin, whom it says was a senior aide to Jubbaland leadership Ahmed Madoobe

The attack comes days after a US soldier injured in suicide attack claimed by al Shabaab near Janay Abdalla area, some 60km west of Kismayo.

The group has stepped up its deadly attacks in Somalia for the past months.

Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group has been battling the weak-western backed government based in the capital, Mogadishu.

The militant group has lost key towns in south and central Somalia to the country’s army and African Union forces after joint military operations.

The insurgent group still holds large swaths in rural areas of Somalia.