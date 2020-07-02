Four Kenyan soldiers killed in Somalia attack

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali armed group al Shabaab says it has killed four Kenyan soldiers under African Union force during mortar and gun attack.

The attack took place Abdalla Birolle area near Kismayo, a coastal town lies some 500km south of the Somali capital, Mogadishu, after heavily armed militants carried out coordinated attack on Kenyan army base.

The militant group says its fighters had killed four Kenyan soldiers and wounded seven others during the assault.

Mareeg Online could not independently verify the claims.

The Kenyan military or African Union force in Somalia has not commented on the claims.

Al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group has been fighting in Somalia over a decade to overthrow the government based in Mogadishu.

Last week, Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said his country’s army forces launched joint operations that weakened Al Shabaab.

Mohamed says the military would continue targeting group’s key strongholds in Somalia.

The group was ousted out of key towns in south and central Somalia by the country’s army and UN-backed African Union force.