Mareeg Media
Somalia

Four Kenyan soldiers killed in Somalia attack

ImageFeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali armed group al Shabaab says it has killed four Kenyan soldiers under African Union force during mortar and gun attack.

The attack took place Abdalla Birolle area near Kismayo, a coastal town lies some 500km south of the Somali capital, Mogadishu, after heavily armed militants carried out coordinated attack on Kenyan army base.

The militant group says its fighters had killed four Kenyan soldiers and wounded seven others during the assault.

Mareeg Online could not independently verify the claims.

The Kenyan military or African Union force in Somalia has not commented on the claims.

Read More
Featured

Emirates Mars Mission: Hope Probe Ready for Launch from…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare
Af Soomaali

Dallada Ururada Bulshada Rayidka oo ka soo horjeestay…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group has been fighting in Somalia over a decade to overthrow the government based in Mogadishu.

Last week, Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said his country’s army forces launched joint operations that weakened Al Shabaab.

Mohamed says the military would continue targeting group’s key strongholds in Somalia.

The group was ousted out of key towns in south and central Somalia by the country’s army and UN-backed African Union force.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!