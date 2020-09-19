Four crew members wounded as Kenyan plane crash-lands in Mogadishu * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least four crew members wounded when a Kenyan cargo plane has skidded off runway upon landing at airport in the capital, Mogadishu.

The Kenya-registered Silverstone Air Services was carrying rations for the African Union troops in Somalia, said in a statement released by Somalia Civil Aviation Authority .At least 4 people reportedly injured after a Kenyan cargo plane 5Y-MHT crash landed at Adan Adde Int’l airport in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday morning. According to reports, the plane was heading to Beledweyne therefore shortly returned after experiencing some mechanical problems.

Kenya’s Silverstone Air company was unavailable to comment on Saturday’s incident.