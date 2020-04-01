Mareeg Media
Former Somali premier dies of COVID-19 in London

Nour Hassan Hussein Nour Adde, a former Somali prime minister, has died of coronavirus in Britain, his family said on Wednesday.

Mohamed Nour Adde issued a statement saying that his father died in King’s College, London, where he had been receiving treatment in recent weeks.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency over the phone, Senator Ilyas Ali Hassan confirmed Adde’s passing.

His family said Adde will be laid to rest in Britain in a traditional Islamic burial.

Nour Adde was prime minister of the Horn of African Nation from November 2007 to February 2009.

“Have known him many years. A true patriot and gentleman. A unifier,” Rashid Abdi, a regional analyst, said on Twitter.

“From same pedigree as Adan Adde, Somalia’s best loved historical leader. May Allah rest his gentle soul in Janat.”

Sources: ANADOLU

