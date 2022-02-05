Saturday, Feb 05, 2022.

Foreign Minister signs MoU with his Rwandan counterpart

Abdiaziiz Loyal
Addis Ababa, February 05, 2022 — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, on Saturday, signed an Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations on the sidelines of the 35th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, with H.E Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda.

This formally sets out the framework in deepening and strengthening of bilateral relations in key areas of mutual interest. This includes but not limited to political, economic, commercial, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

The signing of this MoU reaffirms the commitment of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Republic of Rwanda to take bilateral relations to a new level and will begin with the implementation.

