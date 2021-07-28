Fly Dubai restarts its operations to Somaliland * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

The Dubai-based carrier to operate a three-times weekly service to Hargeisa in Somaliland from 10 August growing its network in Africa to 12 points in nine countries

Fly Dubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced today the start of its three-times weekly service to Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA) from 10 August. This will bring the number of destinations flydubai operates to in Africa to 12 points in nine countries including Sohag International Airport (HMB) and Sharm El Sheikh International Airport (SSH) which started earlier this summer.

Commenting on the relaunch of the route, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, said: “we are committed to provide underserved markets with direct air links to Dubai. We are pleased to restart our operations to Hargeisa which will provide the Somali diaspora with a convenient option to visit their families and friends in their home country. With the codeshare agreement with Emirates and the interline agreements we have in place more than 200 destinations can now be reached through Dubai’s aviation hub.”

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said: “flydubai is committed to creating free flows of trade and tourism between the regions we fly to and we believe that our reliable and convenient passenger and cargo services will help to open up the trade opportunities between Hargeisa and Dubai and onward destinations. We are sure that both our Economy Class and Business Class will exceed the passengers’ expectations and we look forward to welcoming passengers from Hargeisa on board again soon.”

Flydubai will become the first carrier to operate to Hargeisa, Somaliland from Dubai. The carrier continues to open up underserved markets and expand its network in Africa. flydubai also has plans to relaunch its operations to Uganda in the coming few weeks.

