Five wounded as Mogadishu’s police chief survives explosion

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least one civilian was killed and five others, including three soldiers, were wounded in a roadside bomb explosion near Somali capital Mogadishu.

The explosion was targeted a police vehicle carrying Farhan Qarale, a police commander for Mogadishu. Qarole survived the attack.

But a passer-by civilian was killed and three of his bodyguards and two other civilians were also wounded, said in a statement released by the police in Mogadishu.

The explosion occurred as Qarole was reportedly returning from Alamada area where a soldier was killed following dispute between security personnel.

Monday’s attack is the second attempt to kill the commander. Last year, Qarole escaped unharmed after suicide explosion claimed by al Shabab had hit his vehicle in the capital Mogadishu.

Meanwhile, a military soldier was killed and an another was also wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in Burane area near Jowhar town, some 91km north of Mogadishu.

Al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group claimed the responsibility for both explosions. The group has been battling more than a decade just to topple the UN-backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

