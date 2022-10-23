Five people dead as Al Shabab gunmen storm hotel in Somalia

Read Time: 57 Second

KISMAYU, Somalia — Heavily armed gunmen belonging to al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group have stormed into a popular hotel in the port city of Kismayo, engaging in an exchange of fire with the security forces, witnesses and police said on Sunday.

Sunday’s started with a suicide car bomb explosion before gunmen entered into the hotel building, said Amino Mohamed, a tea-seller.

Mohamed says at least five people were killed and seven others were wounded in the explosion.

“I saw bodies of five people and seven others who were wounded in the explosion. The wounded were taken by rescue workers”, she said.

Speaking to journalists, deputy police chief Mohamed Nasi Guled confirmed the attack.

He calls on local residents to remain calm.

Guled says three gunmen entered into Tawakal hotel, saying the security forces launched a rescue operation.

Gunfire could still be heard.

Tawakal hotel is considered a place frequented by politicians and businesspeople.

Al Shabab group has claimed the responsibility for Sunday’s suicide and gun attack.

Kismayo, a port town in Lower Jubba region lies some 500 km south of Somali capital Mogadishu.

