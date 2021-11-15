Five AU soldiers killed in Somalia explosion

Read Time: 42 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least five African Union soldiers from Djibouti have been killed and six others wounded on Friday in an explosion claimed by al-Shabab – an al-Qaeda-linked group in Somalia.

In an online statement, the militant group said the explosion ripped through an armoured vehicle carrying Djiboutian soldiers in Jalalaqsi town of Hiran region.

“We have killed five soldiers from Djibouti and wounded six others in a roadside bomb explosion. The attack happened as we planned”, the statement reads.

Neither Djibouti nor African Union mission in Somalia commented on the attack.

Djibouti is part of AU force that is helping the UN-backed government tackle al Shabab group.

Friday’s attack comes a day after at least three people were killed in an al Shabab suicide attack on African Union military convoy in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

