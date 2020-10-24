FIFA congratulates Hamza Said Hamza, on his appointment as Somali minister for youth and Sport. * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com-Being the first former international to serve as Somalia’s minister for youth and sport, Mr Hamza Said Hamza, has received a congratulatory message from the world Football’s governing body FIFA.

In his message sent to the minister through Somali Football Federation, FIFA Chief Member Associations officer, Mr Veron Mosengo-Omba, said “Your Excellency Hamza Said Hamza, the Somali Football Federation informed us about your appointment as Minister for Youth and Sport. We would like to congratulate you on this appointment, notably being the first former footballer to hold this position in Somalia”.

Mr Veron Mosengo-Omba, was hopeful that FIFA, SFF and the newly appointed minister will collaborate on the promotion of the beautiful game in Somalia.

“We are looking forward collaborating with you and the Somali Football Federation to further develop football in Somalia, through the activities under FIFA Forward Programme, the development programme of FIFA or through other activities. I hope to meet you in person next time I visit Somalia. Yours sincerely” Mr Veron Mosengo-Omba, FIFA’s Chief Member Associations officer, said in his congratulatory message to the newly appointed minister for youth and sport of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

22 Oct 2020

