Farmaajo nullifies dismissal of contraversial NISA boss, Fahad * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has faced off his prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble over the dismissal of Farmaajo’s ally Fahad Yassin, prompting new constitutional crisis amid public uproar over the death of Ikran Tahlil Farah who worked with NISA.

Mr. Yasin who had been serving as head of NISA was relieved of his duty. The PM replaced Yasin with Bashir Mohamed Gobe as the interim Director General of the National Security and Intelligence Agency (NISA). Gobe previously served as the country’s police chief.

The PM also directed the country’s military court prosecution to launch investigation into the death Ms. Farah who abducted June 26 near her home in Mogadishu’s Abdulaziz district, which is close to the agency’s headquarters.

In a statement, the outgoing president Farmaajo has declared Roble’s dismissal of Fahad as NISA boss illegal and directed Fahad to remain in office.

“The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Fahad Yassin Haji Dahir, is instructed to continue to lead the National Security and Intelligence Agency, in accordance with the Constitution and the Presidential Decree.

Farmaajo instructed NISA to present the National Security Council (NSC) with its report at the next meeting. The President did not give a specific date on when that meeting would be held. He also directed PM to continue managing the upcoming elections.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia instructs Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and the Council of Ministers to fulfill their responsibility to complete the electoral process effectively,” the statement said.

Ms. Farah abducted June 26 near her home in Mogadishu’s Abdulaziz district, which is close to the agency’s headquarters.

Her disappearance raised a storm with her family constantly asking the government to explain her disappearance or produce her. Politicians also picked up the issue and made it a campaign subject.

News of her disappearance circulated widely on mainstream and social media.

Late last week, the spy agency blamed al-Shabaab the murder of Ms. Farah saying the agent was handed over to al-Shabaab by her kidnappers before the militant group killed her.

“NISA has been investigating the case of Ms Tahlil and came to know that she had ended up in the hands of the merciless group that later killed her,” the spy agency said.

Muqdisho-Somalia