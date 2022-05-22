EU’s Josep Borrel holds phone talks with President Hassan Sheikh

Read Time: 1 Minute, 23 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell says he has held phone talks with the Somalia’s new elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.



Read the statement bellow







HRVP Borrell spoke with Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, from Brussels. In congratulating the President on his election and on the successful and peaceful Presidential election, he underlined the commitment of the EU to start a new era of cooperation with Somalia, one of the largest recipients of EU security, development and humanitarian assistance.



They exchanged information on the President’s priorities and his plans to address the emerging and underlying grievances that threaten national unity. The HRVP reiterated the EU’s commitment to support the country following a peaceful transition of power and the formation of a functioning Government that re-commits to and delivers on the comprehensive reform processes – political, security, economic – that Somalia signed up to already 5 years ago. Constructive re-engagement with, inter alia, the international community and the region is also essential.



The HRVP also reiterated the EU’s commitment to support the security transition process as well as the humanitarian crisis already threatening the region. The HRVP updated the President on the implementation of the EU integrated approach, encompassing humanitarian, development, peace building and security actions.



Other topics discussed included the role of the Quartet – Federal Republic of Somalia, United Nations, African Union, European Union – and the need to resume technical discussions on the way forward in the security transition process and for Somalia to engage with the region in close dialogue on difficult topics. The issue of Operation ATALANTA was also discussed in detail.





About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com