 Ethiopia, Somalia Army Chiefs of Staff met discusses Al shabaab war * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Ethiopia, Somalia Army Chiefs of Staff met discusses Al shabaab war

Somalia
By MM 0

The Chief of Staff of Ethiopian Army and that of the neighboring Somalia have met today and discussed military cooperation.

Somalia’s Army Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Odowaa Yusuf Rageh, and his counterpart of Ethiopia, General Birhanu Jula, have discussed on how Somalia will strengthen its defense force, according to the report by Ethiopian National Defense Force shared on its official social media page.

During the meeting of the two army officials have stressed the vital role of the African Union Mission in Somalia that includes Ethiopian troops (AMISOM) in fighting the terrorist organization in the region – Al Shabaab.

Brigadier General Odowaa Yusuf Rageh indicated that such practical role of the neighboring countries such as, Ethiopia is much better and vital for Somali than some countries’ unfulfilled promises in fighting Al Shabaab and rebuilding Somalia, according to the report.

General Birhanu Jula on his part stated that his country’s national Defense Force is always ready to support the effort of the Government of Somalia to build its own strong defense force.

Read More
Af Soomaali

Midowga Musharaxiinta oo ka hor yimid heshiiska cusub ee…

MM 0
Af Soomaali

Wararkii ugu dambeeyay xaalada magaalada Baladweyne oo…

MM 0

The two officials have stressed that as peace and stability of the two neighbors is interdependent, collaboration to eliminate terrorist groups like Al Shabaab, is their common objectives.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Somalia and Qatar discussed bilateral relations

Kenya, Somalia agree to fix strained relations

Ra’iisul Wasaare Rooble; “Dacwada Badda jawaabteeda waxaan…

Uhuru Kenyatta calls for ‘amicable resolution’…

Somali PM Mohamed Roble arrives in Kenya

Somali Prime Minister visits Kenya

Somalia sets up national payments system as it rebuilds…

Somalia to get USD 7.7 million for support to the indirect…

Somalia maintains maritime row will be decided by ICJ

Puntland stands by PM Roble in staff-off with Farmaajo

Somali president freezes new trade, security pacts until…

Somalia’s PM set for a maiden trip to Kenya after…

US adds two senior Al-Shabaab leaders to global terror list

Turkey’s latest donation of $30 million to Somalia stirs…

Somalia Rejects AU Ideas for Scaling Back Peacekeepers

Somalia: Call for urgent action following…

Tigray forces vow ‘warm welcome’ in face of new…

3 militants killed in southern Somalia

Japan Contributes to Explosive Hazard Management in Somalia

Somalia sets deadline for licence applications

1 of 269

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.