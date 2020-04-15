Mareeg Media
Ethiopia says 17 Al Shabaab killed in air raid in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Ethiopia military says it has killed 17 members of al Shabaab bomb squad in an air strike carried out in Somalia.

Colonel Habtom Zenebe, Eastern Air Force Deputy Commander says the strike was conducted in Cortile and Hirkut areas of Somalia to prevent an ambush attack by al Shabaab.

Zenebe says the militants were planning a surprise attack on armored Ethiopian convoy which was travelling from Dallow to Baidoa towns.

Ethiopia has troops in Somalia operating under African Union force to weaken al Shabaab.

There was no immediate comment from the al Qaeda linked al Shabaab group over the claims.

The group was ousted out of the capital, Mogadishu after joint operation by Somalia and African Union force in 2011.

But, the rebel group still holds large swaths in south and central Somalia where are beleieved to carry out from attacks.

