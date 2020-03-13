Ethiopia confirms first positive test for Coronavirus
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – The Ethiopian government has confirmed on Friday its first tested positive for coronavirus.
Medical officials say a 48 year old Japanese citizen who came to Ethiopia on March 4th from Burkina Faso tested positive for Coronavirus.
The patient is reportedly isolated at medical facility to undergo medical checkup.
Ethiopia becomes 2nd East African nation to confirm the case while Kenya has confirmed the case in earlier on Friday.