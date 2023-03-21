Embrace Agroecology, East Africa countries told

Read Time: 3 Minute, 29 Second

Mareeg.com-Hon Maj. (Rtd) Kyakulaga Fred Bwino Minister of State for Agriculture Republic of Uganda during the first Eastern Africa Agro-ecology conference in Nairobi. Photo: Elija Odanga.

By Bernard Mulwa

Luck of targeted investments in research and innovation for agro-ecology has positioned East African countries at high risk for food security, nutrition and sustainability, a report by Millennium Institute has revealed.

The first Eastern Africa Agro-ecology conference held in Nairobi today pointed out that Political players in East Africa countries have continued to play down promotion of coherent policies even as climate change and natural resources degradation manifest challenges in ending hunger and malnutrition in East Africa regions.

In Uganda, like in most of the African and EAC countries, Agriculture is still pivotal in spurring socio-economic transformation. For instance, Agriculture contributes 24 percent of Uganda’s GDP, employs 68 percent of the population – largely small holder farmers 73 percent of whom are women.

The Government of Uganda is committed to uplifting the quality of life of all its citizens, through commercializing subsistence Agriculture, ensuring food and Nutrition security and increasing household incomes. It is also promoting and supporting all categories of farmers – Small, Medium, and Large-scale; as well as Conventional and Organic / Ecological agriculture.

Uganda has a comparative advantage to promote agro-ecology because its agricultural production is by default organic due to the minimal use of external inputs like inorganic fertilizers and pesticides since time immemorial. Actually, I wouldn’t be wrong to say that “our culture is organic agriculture and by extension it is agro-ecology” Hon Kyakulaga Fred Bwino Minister of State for Agriculture Republic of Uganda said.

In 2019, the Uganda Government approved the National Organic Agriculture Policy (NOAP) aimed at harnessing the Country’s Organic Agriculture Potential by ensuring a Regulated sub-sector that contributes to National Development. The mission of the Organic policy is to support investments in the entire organic Agriculture value chain for inclusiveness, enhanced livelihoods, production and environmental sustainability.

Since 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture together with Civil Society Actors such as Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM-Uganda) has collaborated in implementation of the organic agriculture policy implementation. Three (3) National Agro-ecology Actors’ Symposia have been convened. These have enabled agro-ecology actors to share experiences, formulate new strategies and projects to further inform the NOAP implementation and scale up agro-ecology in Uganda. What now remains is the development of a law to operationalize the policy and indeed preliminary activities to develop the Organic agriculture Bill have been commenced. In addition, my Ministry has partnered with civil society organizations led by PELUM Uganda, to formulate the Strategy for scaling up Agro-ecology in Uganda. This process is at stakeholder consultations.

Uganda hosts the African Centre of Excellence in Agro-ecology and Livelihood Systems (ACALISE) at Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi. The Centre of excellence is funded by the World Bank through the Government of Uganda. It aims at stream-lining the production of high level, well-motivated and ethically conscious critical mass of Agro-ecology and Livelihood systems experts through collaborative high-quality Postgraduate education as well as Applied Research that will contribute to sustainable livelihood and food systems transformation. Several scholars within the African region have benefited from the postgraduate (Msc. and PhD) education and resource programmes, including staff within my Ministry.

Uganda is further committed to promoting Agro-ecology in the country and achieving sustainable food systems. To this end, Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries joined the Agro-ecology Coalition that was birthed from the United Nations Food Systems Summit held in New York in September 2021.

Hon Kyakulaga Fred Bwino said “Uganda is also one of the countries in Africa that included updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) that were submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) ahead of the previous Conference of Parties (COP 27) held in Egypt as part of our commitments to enhance our efforts towards building climate resilience and mitigation within the Agriculture, Forestry and Land Use (AFOLU) sectors”.

Application of novel Agro-ecology compatible technologies therefore offers a holistic solution for food system

