Election observer’s mission express Confidence in Kenya elections.

H.E Ismael Abraao Gaspar Martins, The Head of mission of the ICGLR election observation to Kenya. Photo: File

By Benard Mulwa.

A team of International election observers have been deployed to observe the Kenyan election of 2022.

Led by the head of mission of the International Conference on the Great Lakes region Ambassador Ismael gasper Martins, has expressed confidence in the 9th August, 2022, General Elections, noting that the current election campaigns have been relatively peaceful

The Mission is an inter-governmental organization comprised of 12 Member States including the Republic of Kenya.

Speaking at a news conference in Nairobi today, the head of the mission, Ambassador Ismael gasper Martins said, “as a Mission, we will endeavor to ensure that the assessment of and recommendations on the credibility, transparency, fairness and the effective organization of the elections will be based on the benchmarks provide in the Pact on security, Stability and Development in the Great Lakes Region”.

The mission mandate to observe these elections derives from Article Six (6) of the Pact on Security, Stability and Development in the Great Lakes Region in which the Heads of State and Government of the Great Lakes Region committed themselves to promote democracy, good governance and human rights. In addition, the ICGLR Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance compels Member States to commit to the promotion of the universal values and principles of democracy, good governance, human rights and the right to development. The provisions in the Protocol will guide our observation during these elections in accordance with relevant international provisions.

Further, its Mandate is also in line with the provisions of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, which entered into force on 15th February, 2012, aiming to enhance electoral processes in Africa, strengthen electoral institutions and the conducting of fair, free and transparent elections.

Since its inception in December 2006, this is the fourth time the ICGLR is observing elections in Kenya.

The Mission comprises 81 high profile personalities and experts drawn from ICGLR Member States. In our quest to achieve an objective assessment of the electoral process, we conducted a pre-electoral analysis which assessed the state of preparations and preparedness of the country to hold the 2022 general elections. Further, the Mission will undertake a number of activities starting with a briefing and orientation of its observers. Ambassador Ismael gasper Martins further said “we will consult with key electoral stakeholders such as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Political Parties, Churches, Faith Based 5 Organizations and Civil Society groups including women and youth groups, across the country, we urge all the parties to keep the momentum and spirit of peaceful, free and fair elections”.

The Mission will release its Preliminary Statement at a press conference in Nairobi on 11th August, 2022. Thereafter, the Mission will issue a more detailed report of its assessment, including recommendations for future elections, which will be shared with appropriate authorities, and the Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee of the ICGLR and the Summit as stipulated in the Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.