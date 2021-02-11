 Easy coffee recipes you should try * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Easy coffee recipes you should try

It’s quite difficult to find someone who doesn’t like coffee. Whether you prefer espresso, latte, or just with a splash of milk, coffee is a must for many people around the world. However, not many people know how to try new ways of drinking it, aside from the two teaspoons of sugar and milk, of course.

When you see a barista preparing a cup of coffee you probably think that it might be difficult to do something like that. Depending on the type of coffee, yes, it might be difficult, but there are other easy coffee recipes you can try at home with minimal time required.

1. Vanilla Latte

We can start with a basic one, and that’s the typical Vanilla Latte. You can create your own Vanilla Latte at home with just 3 basic ingredients: milk, espresso, and vanilla extract.

Firstly, use your milk frother to mix the milk with the vanilla extract. If you don’t own a milk frother, don’t worry, you can use a jar or any other container with a tight lid and then mix both ingredients strongly. Once the milk is foamy on top, microwave it for 30 seconds.

Now it’s time for you to prepare your espresso as usual and then pour it up on your favorite cup or mug. After that, you can spoon the frothed milk onto the top of your coffee and that’s it! Your Vanilla Latte is ready!

2. Cà Phê Sữa Dá or Vietnamese coffee

This is the most popular coffee in Vietnam, which is understandable as it is extremely delicious! Plus, you don’t need too many things to prepare it at home.

All you need is ¼ cup of Café Du Monde Coffee, but you can change it for ¼ cup of medium to dark roast coffee. You also need 2 tablespoons of condensed milk and ice.

To prepare this coffee just fill one glass with ice, and in another glass, mix the condensed milk with the coffee. Once you mix everything well, pour it up on the glass with ice and enjoy!

3. Irish Coffee

We cannot talk about easy coffee recipes without mentioning Irish coffee. This is probably the easiest one. All you need is your favorite preparation of coffee, Irish Whisky, brown sugar or maple syrup, and whipped cream.

You have to add the Irish whiskey to a mug and then mix it with your brewed coffee. Then, add the brown sugar or the maple syrup and carefully add the whipped cream in the end so that you have your delicious coffee ready!

By the way, did you know that Ireland is currently an open destination for many travelers? This might be useful if you want to travel to Europe, but you should still check iVisa.com to make sure that you have all the travel documents required to visit that country.

4. Maple and Brown Sugar coffee

This is another easy recipe on the list. It’s basically to prepare your favorite coffee, but instead of using regular sugar, try to sweeten it with maple syrup and/or brown sugar, and then add frothed milk in the end. You can be sure it’ll be extremely tasty.

Did you like the recipes? Try them out at home and enjoy them in your coffee break!

