Doctors Threatens to Down tools

KENYA April.09.2022 –By: Benard Mulwa.

The Kenya Medical, Pharmacy and Dentist Union {KMPDU}National Advisory Council has today issued a stern warning to down their tools in the beginning of May.

The Union Secretary general, Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah was today speaking to the media in Nairobi registered the Unions’ displeasure with the recent read budget allocation for health for the fiscal year 2022/23 by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Planning Hon. Amb. Ukur Yatani. “The policies in the Financial Year 2022/23 anchored on Mid-term Plan 111 of the vision 2030 and prioritizing on the Big Four agenda including universal coverage did not meet our expectations”, Dr. Davji said.

Kenya Medical Pharmacy and Dentist union is currently having disputes with the Ministry of health on pertinent issues to which the ministry attributes inadequate funds which includes, non-payment of school fees for post-graduate students, non-payment of call allowances for Doctors in Ministry of health, Unemployment, Non-posting and Non-payment of medical interns.

The Abuja declaration of 2001 which Kenya signed stipulates that 15 percent of the total budget allocation should go to health. However, 20 years down the line, Kenya is still grappling at 4 percent based on the budget allocation for financial year 2022/23.

Speaking at a news conference in Nairobi today, the union secretary general wished to register its displeasure that despite having stakeholder involvement during the preliminary stages of budget preparations this year, the allocation went lower than the 6 percent in previous fiscal year.

Dr. Davji further said, it is a high time the government of Kenya took healthcare of its citizens serious and as a matter of urgency showed this in its annual budget allocation. “we have to move towards the 15 percent of the total budget allocations per the 2001 Abuja Declaration”.

