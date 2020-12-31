Divorce summons of Samiir Muhamed and Samiro Ma'ow * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- The United States is proud to announce the reestablishment of the United States Embassy in Mogadishu.\u00a0 Since the closure on January 5, 1991, the United States has maintained its partnership with the Somali people, including the re-establishment of a permanent diplomatic presence in Mogadishu in December 2018 with the U.S. Mission to Somalia. The reestablishment of Embassy Mogadishu is another step forward in the resumption of regular U.S.-Somali relations, symbolizing the strengthening of U.S.-Somalia relations and advancement of stability, development, and peace for Somalia, and the region. Officiating the transition, Ambassador Donald Yamamoto said, \u201cToday we reaffirm the relations between the American people and the Somali people and our two nations. It is a significant and historic day that reflects Somalia\u2019s progress in recent years, and another step forward in regularizing U.S. diplomatic engagement in Mogadishu since recognizing the federal government of Somalia in 2013. U.S. Embassy Mogadishu will act to enhance cooperation, advance U.S. national strategic interests, and support our overall security, political, and economic development goals and objectives.\u201d The United States remains a strong partner to Somalia in its effort to build a stable, credible, and democratic country. PRESS RELEASE