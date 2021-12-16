Director of Communications of Somalia Presidency holds talks with the Director of communications of Turkey

Read Time: 2 Minute, 19 Second

Director of communications of the Presidency, Federal Republic of Somalia Mr. Abdirashid Mohamed Hashi has held frutiful talks with the Director of communications of the Republic of Turkey, Dr. Fahrettin Altun in Ankara, Turkey.

During the meeting held at the headquarters of the Directorate of communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, in Ankara, Director Abdirashid and Dr. Altun discussed enhancing the contribution of the directorates of communications of the presidency and government communications towards elevating the historical brotherly relations between our two republics.

The two directors highlighted the crucial role of the strategic arms of communications and its significance towards building on the gains made in different sections of our two governments especially in security, education, humanitarian and infrastructural development.

Director Abdirashid congratulated Dr. Altun for successfully spearheading the recently concluded international strategic communications summit in Istanbul and for the cordial reception accorded to him during the entire period of the summit and the meeting.

“Turkey plays a prominent role as a key pillar and player in government communications globally especially in countering misinformation, digital media manipulation, and creating a safe space for our societies. This drives our desire to strengthen our partnership in this area owing to the successful outcomes of the collaboration between other agencies of our brotherly nations,” Director Abdirashid.

On his part, Dr. Fahrettin thanked Director Abdirashid for participating in the Strategic communications Summit which served as an expression of support to the efforts of the directorate of the communications Republic of Turkey.

“Somalia holds an utmost important place in our hearts. We are indeed grateful for the Somali people’s continued support and I have seen it by myself, the public’s positive image of Turkey which is a sign of our consistent cooperation in humanitarian diplomacy, security cooperation, and peacebuilding.”

Director Fahrettin Altun.

The two directors further deliberated on partnering towards joint capacity building and experience sharing initiatives such as training, seminars, panel discussions, and mutual exchange visits to promote the achievements and progress witnessed on various fronts between our two governments.

Such mutual initiatives and bilateral engagement would also help increase the capacity of Somali media professionals and public communications practitioners to boost efforts aimed at providing strategic solutions towards existing needs in the media and communications sector in Somalia and Turkey.

Finally, Director Abdirashid received a special gift from Dr. Altun while on his part, Director Abdirashid presented the Somali-Turkey documentary highlighting the 10th anniversary and a decade of renewed brotherly relations between Somalia and Turkey since the historic visit of H.E President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Mogadishu in August 2011.

Mr. Abdirashid extended an invitation to Dr. Altun for a future visit to Somalia to signal the continuation of strategic networking and interaction between our respective communications agencies.

Muqdisho-Somalia

