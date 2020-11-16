Digging Their Own Grave;The End Days of Ethiopia’s TPLF Regime * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com-Prevously in power for almost three decades the Tigray Peoples

Liberation Front (TPLF) of Ethiopia finally is approaching their end

days and as we say here in the Horn of Africa, “they are digging their

own grave”.

The TPLF has been Africa’s if not the worlds most corrupt, brutal,

genocidal even, regime for the past 30 years. Removed from national

power in Ethiopia during the peaceful revolution there in 2018, the

peace deal the USA brokered left them holding out in their home

province of Tigray, one of Ethiopia’s smallest minorities. Providing

refuge to wanted criminals and then sending their paid agents to

commit murder and ethnic mayhem across Ethiopia these past two years,

the TPLF has done its best to bring havoc to the country, in other

words, “digging their own grave”. The hatred felt throughout Ethiopia,

if the opinions being voiced in a half a dozen languages via satellite

television is anything to guide us by, putting these gangster in their

grave once and for all it long over due. The Ethiopian Parliament

voted unanimously to authorize doing so, with all the many ethnic

based factions united in this.

While the world was distracted with the elections in the USA, the TPFL

launched an attack on an Ethiopian Defense Forces logistics base in

Tigray, apparently hoping to capture weapons. The attack failed but

Ethiopian blood was shed and lives were lost by a regime that claims

to be their fellow Ethiopians. The brutality the TPLF gun thugs

exhibited towards the captured Ethiopian army personel shocked all of

Ethiopia, with those refusing to join the TPLF shot down in cold blood

and the rest stripped naked and forced to walk barefoot across the

Eritrean border. Reports of hyenas eating the bodies of Ethiopian

troops sickened the country even more.

This literally was the straw that broke the camels back and Nobel

Peace Laureate P.M. Abiy Ahmed picked up the gauntlet the TPLF mafia

threw at the feet of the Ethiopian people and declared war, something

all to over due for most of the country.

Abey had been patient, almost painfully so, when the TPLF assasinated

senior ethnic Amhara generals in 2019, trying to provoke ethnic

warfare. Then when they instigated the assassination of the popular

Oromo singer and youth leader early in 2020 and sent their paid agents

to burn, loot and murder afterwards, Abey bided his time, all the

while tightening the noose around the TPLF bandits.

With the pressure increasing daily and their own people increasingly

restive, the TPLF held another of their “100%” elections, awarding

themselves every single seat in their so called Tigray assembly

recently.

Abey has been one step ahead of them since before their ouster from

national power in 2018 and in a.series of moves that foretold what lay

in store, Abey, in a dramatic strike kept completely secret until it

was implemented, ordered the replacement of the Ethiopian currency,

the Birrh. With only 90 days to exchange their literally billions of

birrh, with no possible explanation of how they aquired it, the TPLF

found themselves facing bankruptcy, unable to pay their security

forces and maintain control of the TIgrayan people.

Then Abey went to Sudan and arranged the security of the Sudanese

border, what is really the border between Ethiopia and Sudan, so as to

close the back door of escape. Increasingly hemmed in by their

traditional enemies the Afar to the south and the Amhara to their

west, with the Eritrean border to their east heavily militarized and

impenetrable, their only escapte route was through Sudan, traditonally

a pourous, easily corrupted border. WIth the new government in Sudan

allied with the Ethiopian government of Abiy and now close to Eritrea

again, the TPLF capos and their henchmen are now effectively trapped.

The TPLF have been threatening to launch an all out war against the

government of Abiy Ahmed for months now, growing more shrill and

alarmist by the week. Then they did it, attacked the armed forces in

their base and the die was cast, no going back. P.M. Abiy has taken up

the challenge and has begun to mobilize the Ethiopian army to put a

long overdue end to as murderous lot of gangsters as you will find

anywhere.

Before this the TPLF response to the steadily growing pressure from

all sides has been to try and further enflame ethnic hatred through

assassins for hire attacking Oromos in particular, blaming Abiy Ahmed

all the while. They have made desperate appeals to their erstwhile

supporters in the EU, UN and AU as well as the human rights mob such

as the International Crisis Group (funded by the National Endowment

for Democracy/CIA and George Soros) and the usual suspects ie Amnesty

International and Human Rights Watch.

To hear die hard criminals claiming to being persecuted and treated oh

so unfairly would be amusing if the TPLF were not so dangerous. A

cornered hyena is the most dangerous sort all, too willing to attack

anything and everything it can reach.

Then on the night of November 9th, as the advancing Ethiopian army

gathered at their doorstep at a town in west Tigray, the retreating

TPLF death squads began their bloodthirsty work, literally butchering

with machetes and knives some 500 seasonal workers at their

domitories.

Amnesty International reported that survivors of this shocking

massacre pointed the finger of blame squarely at the TPLF killers. At

first the western media tried to spread the blame, or at least to

confuse just who was to blame, but Amnesty’s report this time played

it straight, and the whole world can see once again just what a

inhuman, barbaric lot of murderers the TPLF really are.

This wasnt the first time, no, no, no, the TPLF has a long bloody

history of massacres. When they invaded Eritrea in 2000, something new

P.M. Abiy has apologized for, pretty much any civilians they could

catch were butchered. Eritreans are all to familiar with their

Tigrayan neighbors and knew to flee with only the clothes on their

backs, children in hand, 1.5 million of us, when the TPLF broke

through Eritrean defenses.

In the early 2000’s the Anuak people of Gambella, home to 2 billion

barrels of oil or more and some of the richest agricultural lands in

Ethiopia, were targetted for a massive wave of ethnic cleansing

including a series of bloody massacres by TPLF death squads.

At the end of 2006 the TPLF sent it’s army into Somalia at the behest

of their overlords in Washington D.C. and during their two year

occupation slaughtered over 50,000 Somalis.

In 2007 they responded to an attack by ethnic Somali fighters in the

Ogaden region of Ethiopia to mount a complete food and medical aid

blockade that lasted until the peaceful revolution of 2018. While

drought, famine and even at least two cholera outbreaks (how could

cholera have entered the Ogaden when there was such a draconian

blockade?) the TPLF sent the “wheat militia” death squads rampaging

across the Ogaden.

The TPLF has instigated inumerable massacres where their agents flamed

ethnic tensions into conflaguration, with hundreds at a time

slaughtered and over 1 million Ethiopians internally displaced,

refugees in their own country.

As the Ethiopian army advances on three fronts towards the TPLF

capital in Mekele, the cornered hyenas of the TPLF have become ever

more dangerous, or at least trying to be. While their own “army”

conscripts put up their hands in surrender in front of the advancing

Ethiopian government troops the TPLF launched rockets into Eritrea,

with three landing in a cow pasture on the edge of the capital Asmara.

They then announed that they were officially at war with Eritrea who

has carefully refrained from putting boots on the ground in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia has a large modern army with over 20 advanced Russian fighter

bombers while the TPLF lost all of their airforce in 2018, taken from

them by the new government of Abiy Ahmed. There is simply no way their

gun thugs known as the “Agazi”, with their white helmets, alongside

miscellanous death squads can fight a conventional war with the

Ethiopian government.

In typical bandit style, the retreating TPLF has begun taking

hostages, starting with Ethiopians working for the UN aid agencies.

Their last stand will be in their capital Mekele in their south and

dont be suprised if they prevent the civilian population from fleeing,

using them as human shields to slow the Ethiopian army down and limit

the use of the airforce.

The military end of the TPLF is not far off, days rather than weeks,

but once the fighting ends the real hard work begins. The TPLF regime

has been in power almost 30 years in Tigray and they have their

enforcers in every village in the province. Truth and Justice

committees will have to be implemented in every village, bringing to

justice all those who committed crimes against the Tigrayan people

while under TPLF protection.

As with all weeds if you just cut off their heads, and the Ethiopian

government has issued wanted posters for 68 of the top TPLF capos, the

weeds will only grow back in time. You have to pull weeds up by the

roots, TPLF roots, from deep within Tigrays villages, and this will

take enormous energy and resolute, uncorruptable leadership. P.M. Abiy

Ahmed has his job cut out for him for years to come though the

benefits of a finally peaceful Ethiopia will be welcomed across the

country.

There is joke making the rounds of Asmara that goes like this; “Do you

know Abiy Ahmed’s fathers real name?”. Many Asmarinos know it to be

Ahmed Ali? No is the answer, Abiy Ahmeds father’s real name is “Wedi

Afom”, Eritrean President Issais Aferwerki’s nickname. In other words,

the over 50 years of hard won wisdom of Issias Aferwerki is guiding

Ethiopia’s leadership, something P.M. Abiy acknowledged openly back in

July 8, 2018 when he said, and I quote “dont worry Issias if leading

us”.

Now that the TPLF “has dug its own grave” and is about to be buried

once and for all, the benefits for the rest of the Horn of Africa and

east Africa as well will bring a blossoming of peace and properity, a

prosperity based on mutual cooperation for our regions good, and to

hell with the western banksters and multinational blood suckers. The

death of the TPLF will deprive the CIA, whose agents groomed and fed

the TPLF mafia from its earliest days of its largest, longest lived

and most sucessfull project in Africa in the past 40 years.

Thomas C. Mountain is an historian and educator living and reporting

from Eritrea since 2006. Reach him at thomascmountain at g mail dot

com.